Rabb was recalled from the G-League on Monday.

Rabb has played in 14 games with the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate, averaging 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks across 29.3 minutes. However, he'll be recalled Monday and should provide some emergency depth in the frontcourt heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors. Rabb has played a total of three minutes at the big league level and is not on the fantasy radar.