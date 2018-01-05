Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Recalled from G-League
Rabb was recalled from the G-League's Memphis Hustle on Friday.
Rabb is a deep reserve for the Grizzlies, having played just eight total minutes for the club. He's much more active in the G-League, where he averages 15.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks across 27.6 minutes per contest.
