Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Recalled from G League
Rabb was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.
Rabb has been bouncing back and forth between the NBA and the G League in an attempt by the organization to get him some run. He's played 57 total minutes with the Grizzlies, totaling 19 points, 19 boards, six assists, one steal and one block.
