Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Recalled from G League
Rabb was recalled from the Memphis Hustle and will be available for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Rabb's trip to the G League was a short one after he was assigned Wednesday morning. He'll be available for Wednesday's game in Portland after being expected to remain with the Hustle for the G League Winter Showcase this week.
