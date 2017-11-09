Rabb was recalled from the G-League on Thursday, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Rabb was recalled to the Grizzlies to practice with the team but is expected to be sent down to the G-League before the Hustle's game Friday. The 20-year-old is displaying signs of development, averaging 18.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks through two games with the Hustle.

