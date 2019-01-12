Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Recalled from Hustle
Rabb was called up to the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Rabb will embark on yet another stint at the NBA level, although he logged just four total minutes and scored two points over two games his last time up with the Grizzlies. His fantasy value is limited to say the least given his current role with the team.
