Rabb finished with two rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 119-110 loss to the Bulls.

Rabb posted his third scoreless showing over the last eight games, and the rookie remains too inconsistent to trust in fantasy. With averages of 4.8 points (62.5 FG, 73.7 FT), 3.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 12.1 minutes per contest, Rabb should be reserved for use in the very deepest leagues.