Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Scores 15 points in Friday's win
Rabb recorded 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 114-104 win over the Jazz.
Rabb didn't contribute across several categories like he did in Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers (two points on one-of-one from the field to go along with eight boards, four dimes, and one steal across 24 minutes). However, he was much more involved offensively, putting up a point per minute on his way to snapping a four-game streak of single-digit scoring efforts. Rabb will look to build on this showing during Sunday's matchup with the Magic.
