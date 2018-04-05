Rabb recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans.

Rabb finished with career highs in scoring and minutes. Meanwhile, Marc Gasol went scoreless in 20 minutes and JaMychal Green was given the night off. It's obvious that the Grizzlies are prioritizing the development of their younger players down the stretch of this losing season, which certainly benefits Rabb.