Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Scores career-high 16 points in Wednesday's loss
Rabb recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans.
Rabb finished with career highs in scoring and minutes. Meanwhile, Marc Gasol went scoreless in 20 minutes and JaMychal Green was given the night off. It's obvious that the Grizzlies are prioritizing the development of their younger players down the stretch of this losing season, which certainly benefits Rabb.
More News
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...