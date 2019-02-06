Rabb supplied 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Rabb drew the start in place of Marc Gasol (rest) and accumulated a career high scoring total while matching his career high in steals and matching his season high in rebounding. The Grizzlies were dealing with injuries to big men even beyond Gasol, as Joakim Noah (heel) and JaMychal Green (knee) were also held out. Nevertheless, Rabb made the most of his chance to shine, contributing his second double-double across the last four games (and third in his last nine appearances). Thursday's matchup with the stingy Thunder defense will probably prove to be a much tougher test for Rabb in the event that he's thrust into a prominent role once again.