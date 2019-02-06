Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Scores career-high 19 points in win
Rabb supplied 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 win over the Timberwolves.
Rabb drew the start in place of Marc Gasol (rest) and accumulated a career high scoring total while matching his career high in steals and matching his season high in rebounding. The Grizzlies were dealing with injuries to big men even beyond Gasol, as Joakim Noah (heel) and JaMychal Green (knee) were also held out. Nevertheless, Rabb made the most of his chance to shine, contributing his second double-double across the last four games (and third in his last nine appearances). Thursday's matchup with the stingy Thunder defense will probably prove to be a much tougher test for Rabb in the event that he's thrust into a prominent role once again.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...