Rabb recorded eight points (4-4 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 win over the Knicks.

Rabb finished with career highs in scoring, blocks, and minutes while recording his first rejection of his career. This was just Rabb's fifth career appearance, and he earned more minutes in this one than he did in the previous four combined (just eight minutes). The absences of Marc Gasol (illness) and Brandan Wright (undisclosed) were certainly major factors, but this could be a sign of things to come for a Grizzlies team that won't be part of the playoff race.