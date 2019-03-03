Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Scores six points in Saturday's win
Rabb had six points (3-3 FG) and two rebounds in 14 minutes during Saturday's 111-81 win over the Mavericks.
Rabb was able to give it a go despite dealing with heel soreness. However, he played sparingly and didn't produce much in the way of counting stats. It's possible Rabb will see increased opportunities as the regular season comes to an end, but for now veteran Jonas Valanciunas and Joakim Noah are receiving the vast majority of minutes at center while Bruno Caboclo recently claimed the starting power forward role.
