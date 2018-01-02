Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Sent to G-League
Rabb was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday.
Rabb has yet to earn a role in the Grizzlies' regular rotation, playing a total of three minutes over the team's last six games. For that reason, he'll head to the G-League, where he'll see extended playing time and have the opportunity to work on his overall development.
