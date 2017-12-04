Rabb was assigned to the G-League on Monday.

Rabb continues to sit on the outside of the Grizzlies' regular rotation, playing a total of one minute with the big club this season. In order to get a full workload and the opportunity to work on his overall development, Rabb will return to the G-League once again Monday. In eight games with the Hustle, Rabb has averaged 17.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks across 29.0 minutes.