Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Sold line in season finale
Rabb recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 137-123 loss to the Thunder.
Rabb matched career highs in rebounding, assists, and minutes, making the most of his late-season opportunities. He wasn't a reliable part of the rotation for most of the campaign, but Rabb scored in double figures in four of the last five games and grabbed double-digit boards in three of the last six to end 2017-18.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Double-doubles in rare start•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Scores career-high 16 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Hauls down 13 rebounds in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Available Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Questionable Friday vs. Jazz•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....