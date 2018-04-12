Rabb recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 137-123 loss to the Thunder.

Rabb matched career highs in rebounding, assists, and minutes, making the most of his late-season opportunities. He wasn't a reliable part of the rotation for most of the campaign, but Rabb scored in double figures in four of the last five games and grabbed double-digit boards in three of the last six to end 2017-18.