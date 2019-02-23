Rabb contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers.

Rabb played 25 minutes Friday, coming away with a nice all-around line in the loss to the Clippers. Jonas Valanciunas (personal) was out for this one and Jaren Jackson (quad) appears likely to miss additional time. Both absences resulted in increased roles for both Rabb and Joakim Noah. There is hope that Valanciunas will return for Saturday's game which makes Rabb a risky pickup.