Rabb finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in the Grizzlies' win over the Mavericks on Friday.

Rabb drew a second-straight start with Joakim Noah (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) sidelined. In his two recent starts, Rabb has averaged 12.5 points, 9.0 boards, 1.0 steals and 1.0 assists -- numbers good enough to make him worth a look in daily formats as a very cheap play with upside.