Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Solid line in second start
Rabb finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in the Grizzlies' win over the Mavericks on Friday.
Rabb drew a second-straight start with Joakim Noah (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) sidelined. In his two recent starts, Rabb has averaged 12.5 points, 9.0 boards, 1.0 steals and 1.0 assists -- numbers good enough to make him worth a look in daily formats as a very cheap play with upside.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Draws start, scores 13 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Draws the start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Scores 15 points in Friday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Questionable with sore ankle•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...