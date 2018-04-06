Rabb will start at power forward for Friday's contest against the Kings.

With a myriad of frontcourt injuries, the Grizzlies will start Rabb at power forward. In the nine games this season where he's seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 9.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.6 minutes.

