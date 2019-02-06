Rabb will start Tuesday's contest against the Timberwolves, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

With Marc Gasol (rest) out, Rabb will draw the start at center for a depleted Memphis team. It will mark his first start of the campaign. In the three games where Rabb has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaging 12.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.