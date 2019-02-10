Rabb will remain in the Grizzlies' starting lineup for the near future, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Rabb started his third straight game in Saturday's win over the Pelicans and had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and three assists as he continues to showcase well with the departures of Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green. Jonas Valanciunas -- just acquired from Toronto -- was expected to step into the starting role, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after Saturday's game, "I think he [Rabb] has earned it." Things could change fairly quickly, but Rabb will be among the Grizzlies' starting five, at least for the time being.