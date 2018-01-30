Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Tallies career highs in boards and dimes
Rabb had 10 points (2-4 FG, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, and three assists in 20 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Suns.
Rabb amassed career highs in rebounds, assists, and made free throws while seeing 20-plus minutes and scoring in double digits for the second straight game. He had just posted career highs in scoring and minutes in Friday's loss to the Clippers, so it was nice to see the new career highs keep rolling in. Starting power forward JaMychal Green (ankle) missed his fourth consecutive contest and is expected to rejoin the rotation in the near future. However, with the Grizzlies slated to play a back-to-back set against the Pacers and Pistons on Wednesday and Thursday, Rabb has a good shot to see decent time in at least one of those unless the team intends to subject Green to a heavy workload immediately upon his return.
