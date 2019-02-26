Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Rabb is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Chicago due to right heel soreness.
It's uncertain as to when Rabb picked up this injury, but it's expected to cost him at least one game. He's started eight straight contests for Memphis, so Bruno Caboclo or Chandler Parsons could be in line to draw a spot start in Rabb's place, assuming he's ruled out closer to tip.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Solid effort in loss Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Hurt by foul trouble, Valanciunas•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Sticking in starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Another solid stat line as starter•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Scores career-high 19 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Starting Tuesday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.