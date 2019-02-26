Rabb is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Chicago due to right heel soreness.

It's uncertain as to when Rabb picked up this injury, but it's expected to cost him at least one game. He's started eight straight contests for Memphis, so Bruno Caboclo or Chandler Parsons could be in line to draw a spot start in Rabb's place, assuming he's ruled out closer to tip.

