Rabb will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

The Grizzlies are going to be without six typical rotation players due to various injuries, which includes both JaMychal Green (ankle), Chandler Parsons (knee) and Jarell Martin (knee) in the frontcourt. That allows Rabb to pick up the start, which will mark the rookie second-round pick's first career stint in the top unit. With the Grizzlies down a bunch of bodies, Rabb should get the most extensive playing time of his rookie year, though he'll likely share the extra minutes with guys like Brandan Wright and Deyonta Davis.