Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Will miss preseason opener
Rabb (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Rockets.
Rabb was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol roughly a week ago and is still working through some lingering symptoms. Considering the uncertainty surrounding head injuries, there's been no definitive timetable placed on his return and he should be considered day-to-day following Monday's contest. Rabb's next opportunity to make his preseason debut will be Friday against the Hawks.
