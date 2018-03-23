Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Will not play Saturday
Rabb has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Rabb has been nursing a heel injury for the last week, and it kept him out of three of the previous four games prior to Thursday's matchup with the Hornets. The second-year forward was cleared to play in that contest, though he logged just six minutes in what ended up being a 61-point loss for the Grizzlies. Rabb's next chance to play will now come Monday in Minneapolis.
