Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Will play for G League affiliate Tuesday
Rabb was assigned to the G League on Tuesday.
Rabb will practice with the Grizzlies in the afternoon before joining the Hustle for their game against the Grand Rapids Drive later in the evening. The Cal product will likely return to the Grizzlies prior to Wednesday's home matchup with the Clippers.
