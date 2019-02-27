Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Won't play Wednesday
Rabb (heel) won't play in Wednesday' tilt with Chicago, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports South reports.
As expected, Rabb, who's struggling with soreness in his right heel, will miss Wednesday's game. Bruno Caboclo will get the nod at power forward in Rabb's place and should be set for a boost in minutes with the Grizzlies shorthanded up front.
