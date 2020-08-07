Morant managed 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Morant's play has been excellent in the bubble, as he came into Friday's contest with averages of 19.5 points, 9.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds. Taking in Morant's season as a whole, Friday marked his 15th effort with at least 19 points and nine dimes.