Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's "hopeful" Morant (conditioning) will be able to play Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Morant has completed his eight-game suspension, but he will be held out of Monday's game against the Mavericks for conditioning reasons. The point guard rejoined the team Monday, with Jenkins noting that Morant looked good in his first workout with the team in two weeks. Morant's fantasy managers can anticipate him being available for the Grizzlies' remaining three games this week, and those who scooped up Tyus Jones during Morant's absence may want to start scouring the waiver wire for alternative options. Expect Morant's status for the matchup with the Rockets to be confirmed Tuesday or following the Grizzlies' morning shootaround Wednesday.