Morant totaled 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-103 win over the Pacers.

Morant led all Grizzlies in assists to go along with a handful of rebounds and 20 points in a balanced performance. Morant, who was one of three players with 20 or more points in the victory, has recorded at least 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds in both outings since his debut on Tuesday.