The Grizzlies are entertaining offers to potentially move Morant (calf) ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The writing has been on the wall for a while now, as injuries, off-court concerns and Memphis' poor start to the season have all increased the likelihood of a trade. Charania notes that multiple teams are already pursuing Morant in trade talks, and the Grizzlies are said to be prioritizing draft picks and young players in return. Morant is under contract through the 2027-28 season, however, and the Grizzlies are open to keeping him if the right deal doesn't surface.