Morant (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Morant will shed his questionable tag and return from a four-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. However, the star point guard has appeared in just two games since Nov. 18, so he's expected to operate under a minutes restriction. Over 14 regular-season appearances thus far, the 26-year-old has averaged 17.7 points, 7.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per contest.