Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Available Wednesday
Morant (back) is available to play Wednesday against the Clippers.
Morant, who was initially listed as questionable due to back soreness, will give it a go Wednesday. Look for him to near his season-long averages of 19.1 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 28.2 minutes.
