Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said Friday that Morant's knee injury won't require surgery, and the All-Star point guard is expected to be 100 percent before the start of training camp, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant was diagnosed with a bone bruise on his left knee after leaving in the second half of Game 3 against the Warriors. He was sidelined for the remainder of the series due to the issue, but the positive news is that it won't impact his status for the 2022-23 campaign. Morant was named the Most Improved Player during the 2021-22 season after posting 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.1 minutes.