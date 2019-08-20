Morant (knee) said he's back to 100 percent after undergoing minor knee surgery in June, Peter Edmiston of Sports 56 WHBQ in Memphis reports.

Morant underwent a procedure on June 3 to clean up his knee, and while it entailed only a three-to-four-week recovery period, the Grizzlies opted to hold the No. 2 overall pick out of summer league as a precaution. With just over a month until the start of the regular season, Morant is back at full strength and won't face any limitations when camp opens next month. The Murray State product projects to be among the most sought-after rookies in fantasy drafts.