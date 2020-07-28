Morant put up 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) and 12 assists in 28 minutes in Tuesday's scrimmage against Miami.
In his final action before seeding game begin, Morant had his best scrimmage thus far, as he hit a pair of threes and committed just one turnover to his 12 assists. Morant and backcourt mate Dillon Brooks combined for 45 points, 15 assists, and six made threes.
