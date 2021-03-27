Morant had 32 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 11 assists and four rebounds in Friday's loss to the Jazz.

The Grizzlies battled tough with one of the best teams in the West but were unable to complete the comeback after falling behind by 16 points at halftime. Morant bounced back from an 11-point effort against the Thunder on Wednesday, notching his highest single-game scoring total since March 4.