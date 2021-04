Morant posted 28 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in Sunday's win over the Blazers.

Memphis picked up its second win over Portland in the last two days, and Morant was the star in both victories. After a 33-point, 13-assist gem Friday night, Morant was once again aggressive on the offensive end, working his way to the line 12 times and hitting a trio of three-pointers. Morant has now topped 20 points in a season-high four consecutive games.