Coach Taylor Jenkins shared that the team anticipates Morant "hopefully playing a little bit more than he did during the regular season," Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian reports.

With Tyus Jones (knee) out for a least a week, it appears Morant will be called upon to play more than the 30.0 minutes per game he did before the hiatus. In the six contests that Morant saw at least 35 minutes, he averaged 21.7 points, 8.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds, plus one double-double and one triple-double.