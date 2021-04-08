Morant finished with 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hawks.

The 21-year-old looked healthy Wednesday after being forced out of Tuesday's game in Miami with a back issue. Morant's scoring has been all over the map lately, as he had scored 12 or fewer points six times in his last eight games coming into Wednesday -- with two 30-point efforts mixed in. Despite the recent inconsistency, the second-year guard is still enjoying a stellar season, averaging 18.8 points and 7.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 41 games this season. As long as his back holds up, Morant should continue playing 30-plus minutes per game for the eighth-seeded Grizzlies the rest of the way.