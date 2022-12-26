Morant posted 36 points (15-29 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 loss to the Warriors.

Morant had been held to 12 points on 4-for-14 from the field in his team's last contest Friday in Phoenix, but he showed up on Christmas Day. The star point guard couldn't fully lock in from three, but he shot 51.7 percent from the field and made an impact on the glass and as a passer. Morant has reached the 30-point threshold in two of his last three games, averaging 27.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.7 assists over this brief span.