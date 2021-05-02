Morant had 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a block across 32 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Magic.

Morant was coming off two straight underwhelming performances in which he scored a combined 18 points, but he bounced back admirably here to post his sixth game with at least 20 points across his last eight appearances. He's averaging 23.3 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from deep during that eight-game stretch.