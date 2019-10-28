Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Breakout performance in third game
Morant tallied 30 points (13-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 134-133 overtime win over the Nets.
After a pair of fairly underwhelming stat lines to begin his NBA career, Morant exploded in a major way in his third game. His point and assist totals matched or surpassed his combined output from the prior two contests, and the point guard was able to provide his scoring in an efficient manner. Turnovers, on the other hand, were still an issue for Morant -- after committing six Sunday, he's now up to 16 through three games -- so he'll carry significantly more appeal in eight-category than nine-category rotisserie leagues.
