Morant posted six points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over the Hornets.

Morant continued his excellent passing Sunday, but he scored in single-digits for just the fourth time all season and took single-digit shot attempts for just the fifth time. Still, he's having a great month. In December, Morant is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds, making a strong case for Rookie of the Year.