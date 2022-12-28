Morant posted 34 points (8-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 15-16 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 loss to Phoenix.

Morant struggled with his shot Tuesday, but he was one of the few Memphis players who showed up offensively in the loss, as only he and Desmond Bane (14 points) recorded a double-digit scoring mark. Morant made up for his inefficiency from the field by going 15-for-16 from the charity stripe, and he added a team-leading six assists. The superstar point guard has scored at least 34 points in three of his past four contests, and he is averaging 27.1 points per game on the campaign, just a touch below the career-best 27.4 PPG he registered last season.