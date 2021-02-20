Morant delivered 29 points (10-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 109-95 win over the Pistons.

Morant scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half, spurring on a brilliant rally that sealed the win. After a slow start in the team's return to action, Morant has come alive in the past two games and followed up his triple-double against the Thunder with another outstanding game. After toiling a bit in the first half, the point guard's ability to read the defense and adjust his play accordingly was evident, and his second-half numbers illustrated his effectiveness.