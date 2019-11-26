Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Checks back in
Morant (lower body) has returned to Monday's game against the Pacers, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Morant looked like he was done for the night after landing hard near the hoop, but he's since checked back into the contest.
