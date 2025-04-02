Morant (jaw) returned to Tuesday's game versus the Warriors with 2:59 remaining in the third quarter.
Morant ultimately missed around five minutes of game time due to an apparent jaw injury. However, the star guard appears set to play out the remainder of Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Headed to locker room•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Scores 26 points vs. Boston•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Nabs double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Available vs. Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Will be game-time call Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Participates in shootaround•