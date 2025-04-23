Morant tallied 23 points (10-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 40 minutes in Tuesday's 118-99 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Morant played a game-high 40 minutes Tuesday as the Grizzlies managed to avoid a second-straight blowout. He led Memphis in assists and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Jaren Jackson (26). With Memphis down 2-0, Morant will look to make a bigger impact as the series heads to Memphis on Thursday.