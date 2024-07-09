Morant underwent shoulder surgery in January, but he is fully cleared for all basketball activities this summer, CBSSports.com reports.

Due to a 25-game suspension and a major shoulder surgery, Morant appeared in just nine games last season, during which he averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals across 35.3 minutes. The 24-year-old had successful surgery on his right shoulder in mid-January, and he is now officially cleared to resume all basketball activities ahead of training camp in the fall. Morant will aim to lead the Grizzlies back to the playoffs after a year ruined by a litany of injuries saw them finish with a 27-55 record.